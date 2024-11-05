Sci-Tech

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

South Korea claims Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has shared sensitive user data with the advertisers

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection 

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has been hit with a million-dollar fine in South Korea for collecting user data illegally.

According to Reuters, the data protection agency of Seoul, South Korea, has ordered Meta to pay 21.62 billion won ($15.67 million) after it was found that it had collected users' personal data and shared it with the advertisers illegally.

The Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, that the US-based tech giant has collected data from about 980,000 South Korean Facebook users about their sexuality, political views, nationality, gender identity, and religion without asking permission from the users.

The agency further claimed that the user information gathered by Meta was later used by 4,000 advertising companies.

The commission said, “Specifically, it has been found that (Meta) analysed user behaviour data such as pages they liked and advertisements they clicked on Facebook and created and managed advertising themes related to sensitive information.”

Furthermore, the data protection agency also argued that Meta has also failed to protect the data of about ten South Koreans that was leaked by the hackers, and it also unfairly declined the request of users to see their personal data.

To note, Meta Korea has declined to comment on the matter.

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Sci-Tech News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Archaeologists recreated face of 400-year-old 'vampire' woman
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system