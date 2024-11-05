World

How is cloth coloring making environment bleak?

World Resources Institute reveals the apparel industry uses five trillion liters of water every year to dye clothes

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
World Resources Institute reveals apparel industry uses five trillion liters of water every year to dye clothes
World Resources Institute reveals apparel industry uses five trillion liters of water every year to dye clothes 

Behind every colorful cloth, there is a dark secret of environmental devastation.

According to BBC, a US-based nonprofit research center, World Resources Institute data made a shocking revelation that the apparel industry every year uses an estimated five trillion liters of water only to dye cloths, while the United Nations Environment Program found that the industry is responsible for 20% of the world’s industrial water pollution.

The industry is responsible for the massive carbon footprint, as it contributes around 10% of annual global emissions.

In the rural areas of Taiwan, a UK-based startup, Alchemie Technology, is aiming to revolutionize the clothing industry with a groundbreaking digital dying process that could reduce the carbon footprint of the industry.

Alchemie founder Dr Alan Hudd told BBC, “Traditionally in dyeing fabric, you're steeping the fabric in water at 135 degrees Celsius for up to four hours or so, gallons and tons of water. For example, to dye one ton of polyester, you're generating 30 tons of toxic wastewater.”

“That is the same process that was developed 175 years ago in the northwest of England, in the Lancashire cotton mills and the Yorkshire cotton mills, and we exported it,” he further added.

Moreover, Alchemie says that their new machine called Endeavour could solve this issue as it can compress fabric dyeing, drying, and fixing to a shorter and water-saving process.

Endeavour uses a technology similar to inkjet printing to apply dye quickly and accurately on fabric.

As per the company, the 2,800 dispensers of the machine fire roughly 1.2 billion droplets per linear meter of fabric.

Alchemie claims that the machine will reduce water consumption by 95%, energy consumption by up to 85%, and world works three to five times faster than the traditional method.

Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat

Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali

Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time

Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time

World News

Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
US 2024 elections: Polling time, key states, and vote counting process
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Lahore's Air Quality issue: Pakistan calls out India for smog surge
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano eruption: At least 10 people died in Indonesia
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kamala Harris’ pal shares insight on her character ahead of US Election 2024