Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act 

Apple is set to be fined by European Union (EU) antitrust regulators under the bloc’s groundbreaking rules designed to control the power of Big Tech, making it the first company to be penalised.
As per Reuters, the regulators accused Apple of violating EU’S tech regulations, this charge marked the first enforcement action taken by the European Commission under its Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Some sources with direct knowledge of this matter revealed that the fine which was imposed on November 5, is likely to come within this month although the timings can be changed.
Similarly, the fine would contribute to Apple’s growing antirust challenges, as EU regulators work to create a more balanced environment for smaller firms.
The tech company is also under investigation for imposing new fees on app developers, meanwhile violations of DMA could lead to a fine of up to 10% of the company’s global revenue.
Earlier this year, DMA took effect that Apple should allow users to choose their default web browsers iPads, permit alternative app stores on its OS and enable third-party devices like headphone and smart pens to access iPadOS features.
It is pertinent to note, that the company has also lost a long-running court battle in September with EU, which resulted in the company to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland.