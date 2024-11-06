Sci-Tech

Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

The fine comes after Brussels charged 1.84 billion euros to Apple for streaming music via restriction on app store

  November 06, 2024
Apple is set to be fined by European Union (EU) antitrust regulators under the bloc’s groundbreaking rules designed to control the power of Big Tech, making it the first company to be penalised.

As per Reuters, the regulators accused Apple of violating EU’S tech regulations, this charge marked the first enforcement action taken by the European Commission under its Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Some sources with direct knowledge of this matter revealed that the fine which was imposed on November 5, is likely to come within this month although the timings can be changed.

Similarly, the fine would contribute to Apple’s growing antirust challenges, as EU regulators work to create a more balanced environment for smaller firms.

The tech company is also under investigation for imposing new fees on app developers, meanwhile violations of DMA could lead to a fine of up to 10% of the company’s global revenue.

Earlier this year, DMA took effect that Apple should allow users to choose their default web browsers iPads, permit alternative app stores on its OS and enable third-party devices like headphone and smart pens to access iPadOS features.

It is pertinent to note, that the company has also lost a long-running court battle in September with EU, which resulted in the company to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland. 

Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
WhatsApp transforms image verification with new web search feature
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years