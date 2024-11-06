Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif takes a major step following the leaked medical report controversy about her gender.
According to Sky News, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that the boxer is taking legal action against the medical reports in France for allegedly publishing her medical records.
IOC on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, said that the Paris Olympic gold medalist who filed a lawsuit with French authorities for the online abuse and harassment she faced during the Games is now also taking legal action against the medical reports that surfaced in France earlier this week.
It also expressed that IOC was “saddened” by the abuse the boxer received since the Paris Games.
IOC spokesperson said, “We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting. The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed."
The Olympic committee also highlighted that Khelif has been taking part in women’s boxing “for many years,” including the Tokyo Games and IBA-sanctioned events.
The IOC statement further added, “All the athletes who participated in the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 complied with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, together with all the applicable medical regulations enacted by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).”
The committee clarified that the gender and age of the athletes were based on their passport details, adding that they are committed to protecting the human rights of all athletes who have taken part in the Olympic Games as per the Olympic Charter, the IOC Code of Ethics, and the IOC Strategic Framework on Human Rights.