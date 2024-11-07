Sci-Tech

Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress

Google Play Store's 'continue playing' will help users with large gaming libraries

  November 07, 2024
Google Play Store has always been a preferred marketplace for billions of android users worldwide to install new apps and games.

However, often times we forget to play the games or app to use that we install on our devices.

To sort this problem out, Google Play Store has launched a new feature that will help users to keep track of their installed games and pick up where they left off.

The section, titled "Continue playing", is available under the "Games" tab and displays the last played date and time for each game.

This feature would also be beneficial for users with large gaming libraries, as it organizes all apps in one place, prioritizing recently played ones.

The latest update is currently live in Google Play Store v43.4.23-31 but there is no official announcement about when it will be rolled out to everyone.

Last month, a rumor suggested that the Play Store will soon be getting a "Download Manage" to track installed apps and games.

Earlier this year, Google Play Store introduced a new feature that enabled simultaneous downloads and updates.

This “Continue playing” feature will make access much smoother and enhance the users experience of Google Play Store.

Is planet 9 back? Astronomers close to major solar system discovery
Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
WhatsApp transforms image verification with new web search feature
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users