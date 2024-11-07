Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress

Google Play Store has always been a preferred marketplace for billions of android users worldwide to install new apps and games.
However, often times we forget to play the games or app to use that we install on our devices.
To sort this problem out, Google Play Store has launched a new feature that will help users to keep track of their installed games and pick up where they left off.
The section, titled "Continue playing", is available under the "Games" tab and displays the last played date and time for each game.
This feature would also be beneficial for users with large gaming libraries, as it organizes all apps in one place, prioritizing recently played ones.
The latest update is currently live in Google Play Store v43.4.23-31 but there is no official announcement about when it will be rolled out to everyone.
Last month, a rumor suggested that the Play Store will soon be getting a "Download Manage" to track installed apps and games.
Earlier this year, Google Play Store introduced a new feature that enabled simultaneous downloads and updates.
This “Continue playing” feature will make access much smoother and enhance the users experience of Google Play Store.