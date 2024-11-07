World

Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup

The rural café in southeastern China offers coffee with a breathtaking view of Taiwan

  • November 07, 2024
A unique rural café in southeastern China that offers coffee to its customers 70 meters above sea level at an extraordinary price and view.

According to CNN, adventurers climb over 70 meters (229 feet) above the sea to enjoy coffee with breathtaking coastal views.

Ye Kunkun climbed down from the towering 130-meter (426-foot) cliff, about 43 stories high, with the guidance of a coach to enjoy a special iced Americano that cost her 398 yuan (about $56).

Ye recalled, “I was scared at first when I saw the cliff right ahead of me. But my fear faded away as soon as the coach went first and led me.”

After 30 minutes of adventure, she reaches the café “Gushi Cliff Coffee,” named after the Gushi village in Fuzhou, the capital of southeastern Fujian province.

The village turned into a tourist spot after the efforts of the local government. Now the village has bubble tea shops, homestays, and camping sites.

Gushi Cliff Coffee is also among the adventures for the tourist, in which visitors climb to the cliff with the help of a guide, and after reaching the spot, the climbing guide serves pre-made coffee from a thermos to the tourists.

Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup

The package of $56 includes insurance, a safety gear rental, a drink, a coach, and a “unique filming experience” during the 80-minute adventure.

It is expected that the village café that receives a grant of 1.5 million yuan ($210,000) from the local government will boost local tourism and “rural revitalisation” efforts in China.

