Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Fifteen countries across Africa recorded 11,453 mpox cases in the last four weeks

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Africa’s primary public health body stated that it is requesting confirmation that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will deliver the funding and mpox vaccines that were promised by the previous US President.

As per multiple outlets, US President Joe Biden committed $500 million and 1 million vaccine doses to provide support to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in addressing an mpox outbreak in Africa.

The Africa CDC reports that, despite the ongoing spread of mpox cases across Africa, donors have been slow to fulfil their commitments to provide necessary funds and vaccines to tackle the situation.

Africa CDC Director John Kaseya said he would urge the new government to fulfil all the previously made promises.

Kaseya said in a statement, “As we start to discuss with some of the officials ... we'll continue to talk to them and to engage them to fulfil their commitment.”

He further added, “If they don't do that, the mistrust that we have today in Africa will lead to a major issue between the U.S. and the continent."

"I'm available to fly and to meet and discuss with them about what Africa needs in the health area and how we can work together," Kaseya said.

Fifteen countries across Africa recorded 11,453 mpox cases in the last four weeks.

Since the start of the year, authorities have recorded 50,840 mpox cases and 1,083 deaths across Africa.

4 powerful reasons to make walking part of your routine
New study finds women are most affected by long COVID
Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp
Colorado mental health experts brace for Election Day stress surge
New study uncovers disturbing autism trends in American youth
How to lose weight without diet, drugs, and exercise?
Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early
Low-sugar diet in childhood reduces risk of chronic diseases in adulthood
Stay fit this winter with THESE simple running strategies
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids' diabetes, high BP risks: Study
Discover 5 exercises to reduce cancer risk
Polio vaccination drive: Deadly bomb targets police, kills 9 in Balochistan