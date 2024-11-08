World

Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses

At least 14,000 people have been told by authorities to evacuate

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
A wildfire swept across the northwest of Los Angeles (LA), destroying dozens of homes as violent seasonal winds blew flames into ranches and neighborhoods.

Tony McHale, captain of Ventura County fire department reported on Thursday November 7, that firefighters and police have evacuated residents from neighborhood near Camarillo, where flames leaped from ash blown over two miles from the fire front.

The captain further described the fire struggle, saying "It's like trying to put out a blowtorch with a squirt gun,” as fire initially erupted in hillside canyon before Santa Ana winds pushed it through vast areas on Wednesday.

As per the authorities, the fire was driven by dense grass, scrub and wind reaching speed of 80 mph scorched more than 20,000 acres by Thursday evening.

Several residents were injured while a “significant” number of houses, businesses and other structures also devastated.

The Los Angeles Times estimated around 90 destroyed houses with 30,000 people are living in the path of the fire.

CBS added that dozens of schools have closed due to the hazardous condition and power shutoffs by utilities trying to avoid further wildfire risks.

Notably, the California wildfire has burned land more than three times as last year when the state’s fire season was more subdued. 

