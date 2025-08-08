Home / World

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger

The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami


A frightening moment was caught on camera on Thursday aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Icon of the Seas where a panel on a water slide shattered mid-ride.

This caused one person to get injured and a large amount of water to pour down into a public area on the ship.

In the video, taken by a passenger shows people on the cruise ship panicking and screaming as water falls from a broken slide above them.

Some passengers can be heard yelling, "Stop the slide. Stop the slide," as the situation gets worse.

Royal Caribbean later confirmed in a statement that an adult passenger was injured when the acrylic glass broke while they were inside the slide.

"Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide," a spokesperson said as per CBS News.

The statement added, "The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation."

The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami.

This incident comes just two weeks after a deadly fight happened between the two crew members on the Icon of the Seas.

