UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month

A serious warning has been given for UK residents as false widow spiders, considered the most dangerous spiders are expected to start appearing more frequently in homes.
This increase is due to the spider mating season, which usually begins later in August and causes more spiders to become active and visible.
Considering this, experts are waning people to keep their windows closed during the day and at night.
The false widow spider, scientifically called Steatoda nobilis, while not deadly has venom that can cause swelling, painful skin reactions like burns and even fever.
It is also the biggest of the three types of false widow spiders that are commonly found around homes.
The arachnologist said in a statement, noting, "August is when male spiders become active - they're searching for a mate and they'll wander through open windows, up walls, into bathtubs - anywhere they can," as per MailUK.
Experts adviced people in the UK to keep places like bathtubs, sinks and other parts of their homes clean and well-maintained in order to prevent venomous spiders from entering or hiding in those places.
The false widow spider is not originally from Britain and it's believed that the spider came from the Canary Islands in the late 1800s possibly hidden in banana shipments.
Since then, they have gradually spread to other parts of the country, moving north over the past.