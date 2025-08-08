China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

A new shop has recently opened in Beijing called Robot Mall where more than 100 different types of robots are being sold.
These include robots that can act like personal assistants and even human-like robots including one designed to look like Albert Einstein.
It’s one of the first stores in China to focus on selling robots designed for regular people to use, especially those that look and behave like humans.
The robot store is being compared to a car dealership as it not only sells robot but also provides related services like spare parts and maintenance.
Wang Yifan, a store director, told Reuters, "If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough."
The robots on sale range in price from 2,000 yuan ($278, £207) to several million yuan.
Organizers noted that people who visit the store can try out and interact with various kinds of robots like robot dog and chess players.
China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year.
In addition to this, the government also plans to create a large fund worth 1 trillion yuan to support new companies that are working on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.