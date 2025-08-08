Home / World

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year

Chinas first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use
China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

A new shop has recently opened in Beijing called Robot Mall where more than 100 different types of robots are being sold.

These include robots that can act like personal assistants and even human-like robots including one designed to look like Albert Einstein.

Chinas first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

It’s one of the first stores in China to focus on selling robots designed for regular people to use, especially those that look and behave like humans.

The robot store is being compared to a car dealership as it not only sells robot but also provides related services like spare parts and maintenance.

Wang Yifan, a store director, told Reuters, "If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough."

The robots on sale range in price from 2,000 yuan ($278, £207) to several million yuan.

Organizers noted that people who visit the store can try out and interact with various kinds of robots like robot dog and chess players.

China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year.

In addition to this, the government also plans to create a large fund worth 1 trillion yuan to support new companies that are working on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

You Might Like:

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger
The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month
The false widow spider is not originally from Britain and it's believed that the spider came from the Canary Islands

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread
The Canyon Fire has spread to 4,800 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents north of L.A.

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks
A former Superman has been making headlines for revealing that he has applied to become an ICE agent

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip
Secret Service raised the water level of Ohio river amid JD Vance's kayaking trip with family for his 41st birthday

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction
The uncontrolled blaze scorched 17,000 hectares of land and injured 11 firefighters

Former acting FBI director under fire over Jan 6 investigations

Former acting FBI director under fire over Jan 6 investigations
Number of senior officials from FBI have been fired for their involvement in Jan.6 investigations

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows
Pompeii is a famous tourists site that give valuable insights into how people lived during the Roman era

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low
For the 16th year in a row, the country's population has continued to decrease

US census faces major change as Trump calls to exclude illegal immigrants

US census faces major change as Trump calls to exclude illegal immigrants
The census has always included everyone living in the country, no mater what their immigration status is

Intel CEO faces resignation calls from Trump amid China controversy

Intel CEO faces resignation calls from Trump amid China controversy
Tan was appointed as the new CEO of Intel, a major chip-making company, in March, this year