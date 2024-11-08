'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices 

Siri may not respond to "Hey Siri" command now!
The voice assistants allow you perform tasks using the voice without pressing any buttons just by saying the command that wakes virtual assistant.
However, an issue arose when Siri, a well-known E-assistant started responding to the TV ads commands.
Apple plans to fix this problem in a future update.
According to the AdBlocker framework, the Siri may not respond to the “Hey Siri” command in recently pushed tvOS 18.2 beta update.
The new framework might disable Siri’s commands temporarily, as per recent revelation.
AdBlocker in tvOS 18.2 usually matches the audio via a device’s microphone as it downloads audio fingerprint from Apple’s server and re runs through Shazam API to detect with nearby audio.
In theory, if it all worked, it could lead to Apple devices, particularly HomePods, ignoring Hey Siri commands triggered by ads, potentially preventing unintended activation during commercial break.
HomePods are well-suited for testing the feature that ignores Siri commands triggered by TV ads, as many HomePods users reported in 2019 that their speakers began responding to an Apple ad where Siri was prompted to play a song.
On the other hand, the stable tvOS 18.2 update, which is expected to address this issue, is expected to be released for supported devices in December.