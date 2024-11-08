Sci-Tech

'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices

The update is expected to be released for supported devices in December 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
The voice assistants allow you perform tasks using the voice without pressing any buttons just by saying the command that wakes virtual assistant.

However, an issue arose when Siri, a well-known E-assistant started responding to the TV ads commands.

Apple plans to fix this problem in a future update.

According to the AdBlocker framework, the Siri may not respond to the “Hey Siri” command in recently pushed tvOS 18.2 beta update.

The new framework might disable Siri’s commands temporarily, as per recent revelation.

AdBlocker in tvOS 18.2 usually matches the audio via a device’s microphone as it downloads audio fingerprint from Apple’s server and re runs through Shazam API to detect with nearby audio.

In theory, if it all worked, it could lead to Apple devices, particularly HomePods, ignoring Hey Siri commands triggered by ads, potentially preventing unintended activation during commercial break.

HomePods are well-suited for testing the feature that ignores Siri commands triggered by TV ads, as many HomePods users reported in 2019 that their speakers began responding to an Apple ad where Siri was prompted to play a song.

On the other hand, the stable tvOS 18.2 update, which is expected to address this issue, is expected to be released for supported devices in December.  

Sci-Tech News

YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control
WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters
Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Canada orders TikTok to cease local operations amid national security concern
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress
Is planet 9 back? Astronomers close to major solar system discovery
Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act