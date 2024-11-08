Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden

World

The burial was part of a larger excavation that uncovered approximately 50 graves dating from 500 BC to 400 AD

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Archaeologists have discovered a remarkable 2,500-year-old Iron Age woman’s burial with a unique yet shocking feature.

As per several reports, the grave located at the ancient cemetery site in Pryssgarden in eastern Sweden, contained a small knife lodged inside.

The burial was part of a larger excavation that uncovered approximately 50 graves dating from 500 BC to 400 AD.

Archaeologist Moa Gillberg, from Sweden's National Historical Museums, said in a statement, “We don't know why, but it is clear that it is meant for the woman."

Interestingly, the woman’s grave had a thick, sooty layer of fire and an iron folding knife into the ground which makes the grave special.

Researchers believe that the knife was likely placed on the funeral pyre before being placed in the grave.

Further examination of the remains indicates that the woman likely had arthritis in her big toe.

As per the researchers, although other graves of women containing similar knives have been found in other burial sites in Sweden, this knife was in excellent condition.

The Pryssgarden excavation was based on historical records from 1667, when Swedish priest Ericus Hemengius documented ancient cemeteries in his parish.

In addition to the graves, the researchers have found remains of two ancient houses and a large warehouse. A well was also discovered in the area.

Gillberg added, "One pit turned out to be a fairly large post hole, so it may have been part of some kind of superstructure or boundary for the burial ground."

Now, the team is working on finding more pits like the one they have found so far.

World News

Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach