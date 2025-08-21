Home / World

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health

Violent punishment is often accompanied with mental torment, posing risk to mental and physical wellbeing

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to childrens health
WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has referred to corporal punishment as a global public health concern that causes harm to children’s physical and mental wellbeing.

A fresh report by the health agency noted that in 49 low- or middle-income countries, children exposed to the practice were 24% less likely to enjoy emotional stability as their peers.

Globally, an estimated 1.2 billion children are subjected to corporal punishment each year. 

According to the report, in the past month, 17% of all children exposed to corporal punishment suffered severe forms, such as being hit on the head, face or ears, or being hit hard repeatedly.

Calling for an end to the violent practice, Etienne Krug, director of the WHO department for health determinants, promotion and prevention, shared that the punishment does not benefit child’s wellbeing and development.

Children exposed to corporal punishment are more likely to have anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and emotional instability, which continue into adulthood and can lead to alcohol and drug use, violent behaviour and suicide.

Among children aged two to 14 years, rates of corporal punishment in the past month ranged from 30% in Kazakhstan and 32% in Ukraine to 63% in Serbia, 64% in Sierra Leone and 77% in Togo.

Furthermore, in Africa and Central America, 70% of children experienced school corporal punishment in their lifetime.

Across all regions, corporal punishment was reported to be common at primary and high school levels and is often accompanied by psychological torment, including behaviour that humiliates or scares a child.

Notably, as of now, 68 states out of 193 have fully prohibited corporal punishment, with the first country banning the practice being Sweden in 1979.

You Might Like:

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?
Cloudburst and heavy rainfall kill hundreds in South Asia during recent monsoon

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit
The first American pope is set to send a message of peace and interfaith co-existence with his first abroad trip

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death
'Bear attack' turns out to be son's stabbing of 93-year-old father in Japan

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison
US sailor convicted of selling sensitive military information to Chinese intelligence officer

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’
Delta and United Airlines sued over windowless window seats sold for extra money

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88
Judge Caprio died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines
Jeju Island for the first-time ever issues 'behave or face fines' guidelines for foreign tourists

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations
Smyth who previously served as the party's general secretary is listed as an independent on the parliament website

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout
Elon Musk may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half
Pop Mart's Labubu dolls take world by storm, outvaluing Mattel and Sanrio

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has a permanent vote on the central bank’s rate-setting committee

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges
The storm is expected to turn northwest into open waters and is unlikely to hit the US directly