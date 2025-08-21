Home / World

James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder passes away at 89

The politically influential campaigner was a key Christian right leader and held opposing views on abortion

James Dobson, a child psychologist who founded the conservative ministry Focus on the Family, died at the age of 89.

On Thursday, August 21, the Dr James Dobson Family Institute confirmed the news of his passing, and he is survived by his wife, Shirley, two children, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dobson launched a radio show counselling Christians on how to be good parents and started Focus on the Family in 1977, which at its peak employed 1,000 employees.

He was a key Christian right leader who held a powerful voice for conservative Christian ideals, which he made mainstream in American politics in the 1980s.

Dobson also served as an adviser to five presidents, and in 2022, celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

John Fea, an American History professor at Messiah College in Pennsylvania, has been critical of Dobson's politics; however, he credited his legacy.

Fea recalled that his own father became a better parent after becoming an evangelical Christian and listening to Dobson's radio programme. 

The professor's dad was a tough Marine who spanked his children out of anger, which James Dobson strongly opposed.

