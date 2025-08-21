Home / World

Sri Lanka unearths children's belongings, 141 skeletons in wartime mass grave

The 1983 civil war between Tamil rebels and government forces broke out due to demand of independent state

Sri Lanka unearths childrens belongings, 141 skeletons in wartime mass grave
Sri Lanka unearths children's belongings, 141 skeletons in wartime mass grave

In a formerly war-torn northern region of Sri Lanka, a mass grave site has yielded a schoolbag and a baby bottle among 141 human skeletons, including some that appear to be of children.

The discoveries were made at a cremation ground in the Chemmani area near Jaffna town, the cultural centre of the country's ethnic Tamil minority.

Excavations have been underway since June, after workers found human remains while digging to build an electric crematorium.

A pit test over nine days discovered 19 sets of human remains. According to a court report, shallow burials of about 4.9 feet in a disorganised manner and the absence of clothing indicate the site was a mass grave.

Since the digging began, a total of 141 skeletons have been discovered within a 1,776-square-foot area, with around 135 of the bodies found with no clothing.

Authorities found that a skeleton found with a schoolbag was that of a girl between 4 and 6 years old.

The identities, cause and timing of the dead are unclear; however, many believe that the victims are civilians who disappeared during Sri Lanka's civil war.

Notably, the war broke out in 1983 between government forces and ethnic Tamil rebels who wanted an independent homeland. The war ended in 2009.

The area, including the cremation ground, was under Sri Lankan military control from 1996, when it captured Jaffna from the rebels, until after the war ended.

Army spokesman Brig. Waruna Gamage said no one has formally accused the army for the mass grave, and if they did, they would need to show proof.

A 2003 report by Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission revealed that it investigated 281 complaints of missing persons from 1990 to 1998, from which three were found in prisons and later released, while the rest remained unaccounted for.

You Might Like:

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health
Violent punishment is often accompanied with mental torment, posing risk to mental and physical wellbeing

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?
Cloudburst and heavy rainfall kill hundreds in South Asia during recent monsoon

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit
The first American pope is set to send a message of peace and interfaith co-existence with his first abroad trip

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death
'Bear attack' turns out to be son's stabbing of 93-year-old father in Japan

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison
US sailor convicted of selling sensitive military information to Chinese intelligence officer

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’
Delta and United Airlines sued over windowless window seats sold for extra money

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88
Judge Caprio died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines
Jeju Island for the first-time ever issues 'behave or face fines' guidelines for foreign tourists

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations
Smyth who previously served as the party's general secretary is listed as an independent on the parliament website

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout
Elon Musk may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half
Pop Mart's Labubu dolls take world by storm, outvaluing Mattel and Sanrio

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has a permanent vote on the central bank’s rate-setting committee