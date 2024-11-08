World

Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding

Pompeii welcomed more than 4 million visitors last year, a 33.6% increase compared to the previous year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding

The ancient Roman archaeological park of Pompeii in southern Italy has taken a major step on Friday, November 8, as a response to its increasing popularity.

As per Reuters, the authorities decided to limit daily visitor numbers to 20,000.

This new limit, which will be implemented from November 15, follows a record of more than 36,000 daily visitors on a free-admission Sunday.

The park’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, emphasised that limiting visitor numbers was essential for the safety of this ancient site.

As per the outlet, Pompeii welcomed more than 4 million visitors last year, a 33.6% increase compared to the previous year. A regular ticket to Pompeii starts from 18 euros ($19.32).

This new limit follows similar efforts at other popular tourist spot, including Vennice which have recently introduced an entry fee to manage visitors number.

This site is very famous for its historical discoveries and archaeologists are still making amazing discoveries.

Pompeii was devastated by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 when its buildings and thousands of inhabitants were buried beneath layers of ash and pumice.

Recently, archeologists have discovered a small house in Pompeii  which provides new insights into the iconic decoration styles of Roman homes.

