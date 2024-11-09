Fatal Pennsylvania shooting leaves 2 wounded, 3 dead, including suspect

World

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Fatal shooting in Pennsylvania has left 2 people injured, claiming three lives that included a suspect.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, a suspect, Ricky Shannon, 22, opened fire in a central Pennsylvania apartment which was followed by a 40-mile high-speed chase through two counties by the cops that concluded with a gunfire exchange between the suspect and the state troopers, as per police, reported The Associated Press.

According to Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police in a news conference, the troopers fatally shot Shannon after he began firing on them from his pickup truck.

This exchange of fire also claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman, whom Shannon forcefully took out with himself after shooting on three of her family members at her apartment in Mount Joy, Lancaster County.

However, it was not immediately made clear whether the woman died by the troopers or the suspect’s shot as the police is still investigating the case.

The police also reported that Shannon had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against the 19-year-old woman earlier this week on Tuesday, November 5, after which the woman also obtained a same order against him on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Shannon was served with the order around 1 a.m. on Friday following which he went straight to her house, driving over 241 kilometers from his home in Altoona, and opened fire as soon as he reached there.

“Clearly there was some kind of a domestic disagreement between both. The shooting occurred almost immediately upon his arrival there. So it appears that there was likely some thought given and the whole thing transpired very quickly once he arrived,” noted Bivens.

After receiving the emergency call at 4:15 a.m. the Mount Joy police tracked Shannon’s pickup truck within minutes which was then chased for more than 30 minutes with a speed of 100 mph.

Bivens concluded his briefing by stating that Shannon left them no choice but to return fire.

World News

AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million
Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President
Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding
Five craziest Guinness world records
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era