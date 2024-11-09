Sci-Tech

How NASA astronauts struggle on earth after returning from space

NASA astronauts revealed what they go through for days after returning to earth from Space Station

  • November 09, 2024
NASA astronauts made astonishing confession about the struggles of readjusting on earth after returning from space.

Three astronauts of NASA, who have been hospitalised after returning to earth from International Space Station got candid about their Space X Crew-8 mission.

During a NASA conference on Friday, the astronauts trio explained the struggles of readjusting to life on earth after spending 230 days in space.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, and mission commander of Crew-8 revealed, “I’m a first-time flyer, and fascinated by the readaptation.”

“The big things you expect — being disoriented, being dizzy. But the little things like just sitting in a hard chair … My backside has not really sat in a hard thing for (235) days," he added.

Dominick also shared a recent instance of having dinner with his family at a restaurant where he had to actually lie down on a towel because the chair felt too uncomfortable.

“That wasn’t in a book I read,” Dominick jokingly added, “Hey, you’re going to space. It’s going to be hard to sit on a hard chair.”

Meanwhile, another astronaut Jeanette Epps explained that “The weight and the heaviness of things just is surprising"

"(I’ve been) laying any chance I got. But you have to move, and you have to exercise every day, otherwise you don’t get those gains. You have to move regardless of how exhausted you feel," he added.

For those unversed, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps and Michael Barratt returned to the earth on a SpaceX crew dragon capsule on October 25, 2024, with a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida.

