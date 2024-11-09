Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air

Whenever we travel to a beautiful place, our hearts often desire to stay there forever, or we buy souvenirs like refrigerator magnets, keychains or crockery to remember that place.
Surprisingly, those visiting the Italian lakeside town of Como, can now buy a can of 100 percent authentic air.
As per multiple outlets, ItalyComunica, a communications company is selling 13.5 ounce cans of “pure air from the most beautiful lake in the world” for approximately $11 (€9.90) each.
These cans are marketed as “luxurious” souvenirs on the company’s website and are adorned with a dark blue label that features an image of a boat sailing through the water.
The message on the website says, “Open it whenever you need a moment of escape, tranquility or simply beauty. Only those who visit Lake Como can want to buy our souvenir; memories are not bought but lived.”
The man behind this Lake Como Air initiative is Davide Abagnale, a marketing specialist who initially started selling Lake Como posters.
Lake Como, known as Lago di Como in Italian, is a large lake in Italy’s northern Lombardy region and considered as one of the most popular vacation spots.
Celebrities like George Clooney own second homes in the area and it has served as the filming location for movies like Casino Royale (2006) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004).