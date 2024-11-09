Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching

Sci-Tech

  November 09, 2024
Instagram improves video viewing experience for its users!

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the social media platform has removed the frustrating "rug pull" feature that would suddenly replace videos users were watching with new content.

Mosseri also shared in an AMA from his Instagram Story on Friday, that app now waits for users to scroll before loading new videos.

Moreover, he further revealed that the annoying feature, which Instagram apparently called “rug pull” internally, wasn’t a bug.

Mosseri explained that the app did it “because we were trying to load new content, and it was taking a while, so we showed you something that was already downloaded in the meantime, and it is generally good for engagement.”

“But that’s really annoying. So, we stopped doing it,” he admitted.

Mosseri further added, “Instagram has taken a little bit of an engagement hit for this.”

Prior to this, Mosseri revealed that the quality of your video on Instagram depends on how many views it’s getting.

“In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video,’ he noted.

To note, Instagram often add or remove feature to enhance its users experience.

