Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
The White House has announced that Joe Biden will host Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 13, in the Oval Office.

Trump, who won over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election on November 5, will take office on 20 January to become the 47th president of the United States.

“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday,” the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement on Saturday.

The post-election meeting, which is scheduled for 11am, is a long-standing tradition between outgoing and incoming presidents to mark a significant moment in the transition of power.

However, Trump broke the tradition after he lost his bid for re-election in 2020 and refused to concede to Biden and accept the result.

He did not host Biden at the White House during the transition at the time.

Trump didn’t even received Biden, the 46th president, and his wife, incoming first lady Jill Biden on his inauguration day on January 20, 2021.

However, this year's meeting follows the past traditions, such as when the Obama welcomed Trump, the then incoming 45th president, and his wife Melania Trump at the White House in 2017.

