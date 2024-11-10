World

Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods

The October flooding in Valencia and nearby provinces killed over 200 people, with 80 still missing

  by Web Desk
  November 10, 2024

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Valencia to protest the authorities recent mishandling of deadly floods, calling for the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazón.

On Saturday evening, protestors chanted "we are stained with mud, you are stained with blood.” As they directed their anger at the authorities.

According to BBC, protestors blamed the local authorities for issuing flood warnings far too late and clashed with police, as the demonstration neared their end.

In response, the Valencia’s city mayor, Maria Jose Catala, shared images of broken windows and a video seemingly showing fire being stated on social media stating, "Vandalism is not the solution."

Pictures showed the Valencia city hall filthy with mud, while reports indicated that the protestors were throwing chairs and other objects.

Shockingly, objects were also thrown on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, but he managed to evacuate.

Carlos Mazón, a member of the conservative Popular Party justified his response, claiming that his officials did not receive sufficient warnings from the central government and that the scale of disaster was impossible to predict.

It is pertinent to note that in Spain, the regional governments of Spain are in charge of managing disaster and can request additional resources from the central government in Madrid if needed.

Despite Spain’s weather agency issuing storm warnings for the region starting on October 25, Valencian authorities failed to send alerts to local mobile phones until hours after the flooding had already begun.

