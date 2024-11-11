World

Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024

Tech giants will discuss pros and cons of Donald Trump's return to the White House at the summit

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Tech leaders to gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Tech leaders to gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024

Lisbon is all set to host technology leaders and Europe’s biggest annual tech conference, Web Summit 2024, from 11 to 14 November 2024.

According to Reuters, tech leaders and lawmakers would discuss the impacts of Donald Trump's return to the US presidential office on the technological industry during the four-day summit in the capital of Portugal.

Prominent technology leaders, including senior executives from Apple, Microsoft, and Meta, would join the summit with high-ranking officials from Europe to debate the future of artificial intelligence (AI), social media regulations, and the positive as well as negative of Trump’s second term European technology industry.

Moreover, the Republican president, during his campaign, promised to find a solution to the Russia and Ukraine war “within a day” after getting elected.

Software development firm Aimsoftpro’s chief revenue officer, John Adam, who is also among the attendees of the summit, revealed that about 70% of the company workforce is still in Ukraine while the rest 30% of the force has been relocated around Europe after the 2022 invasion.

Adam expressed, “There’s mixed feelings because the Trump approach looks like it’s more geared towards the present lines of conflict, which is not an ideal scenario for Ukraine, and there’s a reluctance to accept that. At the same time, we would like this to have an endpoint.”

Furthermore, tech billionaire and vocal Trump supporter Elon Musk would also be a topic of discussion during the meeting due to his role in providing internet to Ukraine via Starlink satellite service and the successful space exploration missions of SpaceX.

Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024

Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades

MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters

Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

World News

Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Trump Urges Putin to de-escalate Ukraine war in first post-election call, report
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030