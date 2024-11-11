Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024

Lisbon is all set to host technology leaders and Europe’s biggest annual tech conference, Web Summit 2024, from 11 to 14 November 2024.
According to Reuters, tech leaders and lawmakers would discuss the impacts of Donald Trump's return to the US presidential office on the technological industry during the four-day summit in the capital of Portugal.
Prominent technology leaders, including senior executives from Apple, Microsoft, and Meta, would join the summit with high-ranking officials from Europe to debate the future of artificial intelligence (AI), social media regulations, and the positive as well as negative of Trump’s second term European technology industry.
Moreover, the Republican president, during his campaign, promised to find a solution to the Russia and Ukraine war “within a day” after getting elected.
Software development firm Aimsoftpro’s chief revenue officer, John Adam, who is also among the attendees of the summit, revealed that about 70% of the company workforce is still in Ukraine while the rest 30% of the force has been relocated around Europe after the 2022 invasion.
Adam expressed, “There’s mixed feelings because the Trump approach looks like it’s more geared towards the present lines of conflict, which is not an ideal scenario for Ukraine, and there’s a reluctance to accept that. At the same time, we would like this to have an endpoint.”
Furthermore, tech billionaire and vocal Trump supporter Elon Musk would also be a topic of discussion during the meeting due to his role in providing internet to Ukraine via Starlink satellite service and the successful space exploration missions of SpaceX.