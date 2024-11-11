World

Toxic smog in Pakistan's Punjab province puts children 's health at risk, UN warns

Multan topped the country with the worst air quality index of 924 on Monday

  November 11, 2024
The U.N. children’s agency has issued a stern warning that the health of 11 million children in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is in danger due to air pollution.

On Monday, the UNICEF's representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, has urged the government to take immediate action to combat air pollution,

“Prior to these record-breaking levels of air pollution, about 12% of deaths in children under five in Pakistan were due to air pollution,” he noted.

Mr. Fadil further added, “The impact of this year’s extraordinary smog will take time to assess, but we know that doubling and tripling the amount of pollution in the air will have devastating effects, particularly on children and pregnant women.”

A thick toxic smog has enveloped Pakistan's cultural capital, Lahore and 17 other cities since last month, leaving more than 40,000 people with respiratory issues.

Pakistan has imposed a smart lockdown with shutting schools until November 17 in areas of Punjab to protect children from the deadliest smog.

On Friday, the government ordered the closure of all parks and museums for 10 days, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

According to the Environmental Protection Department in Punjab, Multan remained the most polluted city on Monday, with air quality index readings of about 800, hovering above the “hazardous” category.

Meanwhile, Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted big cities in the world.

