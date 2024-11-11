World

Bone-chilling cold set to grip northern England, Scotland by late November

The cold weather is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating that the coming days will remain chilly

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Northern England and Scotland are bracing for bone-chilling weather with the coldest weather set to hit on November 21.

As per multiple outlets, temperatures are set to fall across other parts of the country too, with lows of 0C expected in Northern Ireland, -2C in Wales and 2C in southern England.

The cold weather is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating that the coming days will remain chilly.

Parts of Wales could see lows of -4C, while southern areas will be a bit warmer but still in single digits, reaching up to 8C.

The Met Office issued a statement, ‘Turning more unsettled into next weekend with low pressure probably becoming established close to the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions.”

It added, “The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north and west. Drier and brighter spells of weather remain possible, particularly in southern regions.”

The statement further added, “Some wintry precipitation is possible in places, with snow most likely to fall over high ground in the north. The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall is very low. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures probably near or below average with overnight patchy frost and ice."

The Met office further predicts that the weather from late November through early December is expected to be more settled. 

3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans