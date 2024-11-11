Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November

Sky-gazers are in for a treat to observe the stunning meteor shower next week.
As per multiple outlets, the Leonid meteor shower is expected to occur on the evening of 17 November or during the early morning hours of 18 November.
About every 33 years, the Leonid meteor shower produces stunning meteor storms.
Up to 15 meteors per hour could be visible, with shooting stars racing towards Earth at a speed of 44 miles per second.
Their high velocity often creates bright, colourful meteors. Fireballs are also frequently seen during this celestial event.
How to watch the Leonids meteor shower?
The best time to see the Leonids will be after midnight, in the early hours of November 18.
Try to find a location with little light pollution, lie back to take in as much of the sky as possible and adjust your eyes dully to the darkness.
NASA advises, “The Leonids are best viewed starting at about midnight local time. Find an area well away from the city or streetlights. Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Orient yourself with your feet toward the east, lie flat on your back, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.”
Last storms previously occurred in 1833, 1866, 1966 and 1999.
It is pertinent to note that we will not be able to see the next storm until 2032.