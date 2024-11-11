COP29: US vows to continue climate action despite 'disappointing' election

The US envoy vows to continue the fight against climate change even after the re-election of Donald Trump, who plans to withdraw from the Paris agreement.
According to WSJ, Trump's second term in the White House has taken center stage at COP29 in Azerbaijan, as experts believe his return will negatively impact the climate change action of the United States.
John Podesta, the US climate envoy, says in this press conference, “For those of us dedicated to climate action, the election was bitterly disappointing, particularly because of the unprecedented resource that Biden and Harris brought to the fight.”
“The election is more difficult to tolerate as the dangers we face become more catastrophic. His relationship to climate change is captured by the words hoax," he further added.
However, the envoy on the opening day of the conference pledged that the US would continue fighting climate change and emissions of greenhouse gases.
Podesta told reporters, “The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle, and one country. This fight is bigger still because we are living through a year defined by the climate crisis in every country of the world."
Furthermore, the COP29 conference that began on November 11, 2024, will end on November 22, 2024. World leaders from more than 200 nations are expected to appear in the ten days of the climate change conference.