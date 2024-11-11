World

COP29: US vows to continue climate action despite 'disappointing' election

Donald Trump plans to pull back from the US commitments to reduce carbon emission

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Donald Trump plans to pull back from the US commitments to reduce carbon emission
Donald Trump plans to pull back from the US commitments to reduce carbon emission

The US envoy vows to continue the fight against climate change even after the re-election of Donald Trump, who plans to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

According to WSJ, Trump's second term in the White House has taken center stage at COP29 in Azerbaijan, as experts believe his return will negatively impact the climate change action of the United States.

John Podesta, the US climate envoy, says in this press conference, “For those of us dedicated to climate action, the election was bitterly disappointing, particularly because of the unprecedented resource that Biden and Harris brought to the fight.”

“The election is more difficult to tolerate as the dangers we face become more catastrophic. His relationship to climate change is captured by the words hoax," he further added.

However, the envoy on the opening day of the conference pledged that the US would continue fighting climate change and emissions of greenhouse gases.

Podesta told reporters, “The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle, and one country. This fight is bigger still because we are living through a year defined by the climate crisis in every country of the world."

Furthermore, the COP29 conference that began on November 11, 2024, will end on November 22, 2024. World leaders from more than 200 nations are expected to appear in the ten days of the climate change conference.

Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November

Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Will Smith honors son Trey on his birthday: 'You're an amazing teacher'

Will Smith honors son Trey on his birthday: 'You're an amazing teacher'
Bone-chilling cold set to grip northern England, Scotland by late November

Bone-chilling cold set to grip northern England, Scotland by late November

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update

World News

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Bone-chilling cold set to grip northern England, Scotland by late November
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Toxic smog in Pakistan's Punjab province puts children 's health at risk, UN warns
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Claudia Sheinbaum takes 'major' step to control food prices in Mexico
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Donald Trump strengthens team with new appointments ahead of White House return
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Elephant stuns visitors with 'remarkable' showering skills: Watch
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Trump Urges Putin to de-escalate Ukraine war in first post-election call, report
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans