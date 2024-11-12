World

New York, New Jersey wildfire expands sparking health concerns

18-year-old New York Wildland Fire Crew member killed while responding to blaze

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
New York, New Jersey wildfire expands sparking health concerns
New York, New Jersey wildfire expands sparking health concerns 

Firefighters continue to control a large ablaze in the northeastern states of New York and New Jersey, which has affected the air quality and prompted health warnings.

According to Al Jazeera, smoke-filled air has sparked health warnings and air quality alerts in several areas. Citizens in eastern parts were urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and tried to stay at home due to unhealthy air quality caused by the fires.

Authorities said on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2024, that they have taken control over 20% of the 5,000-acre fire, 10% of New York, and 10% of New Jersey.

Moreover, the wildfire turned deadly after an 18-year-old Wildland Fire Crew member, Dariel Vasquez, died after a tree fell on him while responding to the blaze on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Vasquez recently graduated from Ramapo High School in the East Ramapo Central School District. He was also a baseball player and was part of Rockland County's Athlete of the Season in 2024.

Jeremy Oldroyd, a New York state forest ranger, said, “Wildland firefighting is a very dangerous profession, and we try to take as many precautions as we can to mitigate some of the hazards that are out there. But occasionally accidents do happen.”

Furthermore, as per authorities, 230 firefighters are battling the blaze, including 33-foot teams, 5 fire trucks, 4 water trucks, and 6 helicopters.

Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46

Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46

Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia

Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent

Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent

World News

Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Pakistan’s smog crisis hits new heights, now seen from space
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Is world’s most expensive da Vinci painting actually a lie? New theory raises doubts
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
COP29: US vows to continue climate action despite 'disappointing' election
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Bone-chilling cold set to grip northern England, Scotland by late November
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Toxic smog in Pakistan's Punjab province puts children 's health at risk, UN warns
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Claudia Sheinbaum takes 'major' step to control food prices in Mexico
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Donald Trump strengthens team with new appointments ahead of White House return
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Elephant stuns visitors with 'remarkable' showering skills: Watch
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Trump Urges Putin to de-escalate Ukraine war in first post-election call, report
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep