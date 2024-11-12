New York, New Jersey wildfire expands sparking health concerns 

Firefighters continue to control a large ablaze in the northeastern states of New York and New Jersey, which has affected the air quality and prompted health warnings.
According to Al Jazeera, smoke-filled air has sparked health warnings and air quality alerts in several areas. Citizens in eastern parts were urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and tried to stay at home due to unhealthy air quality caused by the fires.
Authorities said on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2024, that they have taken control over 20% of the 5,000-acre fire, 10% of New York, and 10% of New Jersey.
Moreover, the wildfire turned deadly after an 18-year-old Wildland Fire Crew member, Dariel Vasquez, died after a tree fell on him while responding to the blaze on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Vasquez recently graduated from Ramapo High School in the East Ramapo Central School District. He was also a baseball player and was part of Rockland County's Athlete of the Season in 2024.
Jeremy Oldroyd, a New York state forest ranger, said, “Wildland firefighting is a very dangerous profession, and we try to take as many precautions as we can to mitigate some of the hazards that are out there. But occasionally accidents do happen.”
Furthermore, as per authorities, 230 firefighters are battling the blaze, including 33-foot teams, 5 fire trucks, 4 water trucks, and 6 helicopters.