THIS hidden masterpiece beat global giants to claim world building of the year

The building surpassed 200 shortlisted competitors including skyscrapers, museums, and major transport hubs

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
A public school in Sydney recently won the tittle of World Building of the Year.

As per CNN, Darlington Public school in Chippendale won the top building design award at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore.

The building surpassed over 200 shortlisted competitors including skyscrapers, museums, and major transport hubs.

As per the outlet, this marked a second major achievement for the Australian architectural firm FJC Studio, when its design for Liverpool Council’s new library, Yellamundie, in southwest Sydney, was recognized as one of the world’s four most beautiful new libraries.

The school, which fully reopened in July 2023 after renovations, honours strong connections to Indigenous culture and the new campus will be able to accommodate more than 500 students.

Darlington Public school
Darlington Public school

After winning the award, Alessandro Rossi, associate at fjcstudio, said in a statement, noting, “It’s very humbling given the modest scale of the building — it’s a little school project, so to have won against all the other big projects at WAF is a testament to the client and the community engagement that helped drive the design process. The real winners are the children who will spend time in the building — a place of enrichment for many years to come.”

Australian architectural designs achieved 12 awards at this year’s festival, with Parramatta Aquatic Centre recognized as the best sports building and the Nightingale Village apartments in Brunswick awarded best housing building.

Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Marco Rubio who once mocked Trump now set to become US Secretary of State
Zhuhai hit-and-run attack leaves 35 dead, dozens injured
Bangladeshi tribunal urges Interpol to issue 'red notice' for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
China's 'night riding army' goes viral after blocking roads for soup dumplings
Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling
Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia
New York, New Jersey wildfire expands sparking health concerns
Pakistan’s smog crisis hits new heights, now seen from space
Is world’s most expensive da Vinci painting actually a lie? New theory raises doubts
COP29: US vows to continue climate action despite 'disappointing' election