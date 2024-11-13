THIS hidden masterpiece beat global giants to claim world building of the year

A public school in Sydney recently won the tittle of World Building of the Year.
As per CNN, Darlington Public school in Chippendale won the top building design award at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore.
The building surpassed over 200 shortlisted competitors including skyscrapers, museums, and major transport hubs.
As per the outlet, this marked a second major achievement for the Australian architectural firm FJC Studio, when its design for Liverpool Council’s new library, Yellamundie, in southwest Sydney, was recognized as one of the world’s four most beautiful new libraries.
The school, which fully reopened in July 2023 after renovations, honours strong connections to Indigenous culture and the new campus will be able to accommodate more than 500 students.
After winning the award, Alessandro Rossi, associate at fjcstudio, said in a statement, noting, “It’s very humbling given the modest scale of the building — it’s a little school project, so to have won against all the other big projects at WAF is a testament to the client and the community engagement that helped drive the design process. The real winners are the children who will spend time in the building — a place of enrichment for many years to come.”
Australian architectural designs achieved 12 awards at this year’s festival, with Parramatta Aquatic Centre recognized as the best sports building and the Nightingale Village apartments in Brunswick awarded best housing building.