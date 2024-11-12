World

Marco Rubio who once mocked Trump now set to become US Secretary of State

Donald Trump’s Republican Party is close to gaining full control of the US Congress

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024


Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who once criticized Donald Trump, is surprisingly being considered for the top foreign relations post in President-elect Trump's administration.

As per Sky News, Rubio is expected to be his future secretary of state.

If that happens, Rubio will make history as the first Latino to serve as the US Secretary of State.

At a rally in Dallas in February 2016, Rubio spent roughly 10 minutes criticizing Trump.

The 53-year-old taunted, "A tough guy? This guy inherited $200m. He's never faced any struggle." Rubio also took a jab at Trump’s “small hands.”

On the other hand, Trump on Monday, November 11 announced two more important appointments.

As per BBC, these key appointments include Tom Homan and Elise Stefanik.

Tom has been appointed as Trump’s “border tsar,” a position he previously held as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While, New York Congresswoman Elise has been named the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Now, Trump’s Republican Party is close to gaining full control of the US Congress.

They already hold a majority in the Senate and need just more seats to win to gain power in the House of Representatives.

