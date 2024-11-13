Entertainment

Benny Blanco reveals his, Selena Gomez’s surprisingly early wake-up time

The music producer shared that he and Selena Gomez have a unique early morning routine

  by Web Desk
  November 13, 2024
Benny Blanco recently shared an intimate detail about his relationship with Selena Gomez, revealing that the two have a surprisingly early morning routine.

While conversing with PEOPLE for featured in PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, the music producer revealed that he loved his early morning routine.

Blanco said, "I'm a real morning person. It's my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early,"adding, "We're usually eating breakfast by 6:15. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up."

Revealing that he was still usually up before dawn, Blanco said, "I get sleepy at nighttime. I'm like an old man. I want to go to bed early. I want to lay down. I want to be horizontal as quickly as possible throughout the day.”

He stated, "I still wake up at 6 no matter what time [I go to bed]. I go to bed at 5:30 [a.m.] and I'm up at 6:15.'"

To note, earlier in May 2024 Blanco revealed while speaking on Howard Stern Show that he and Selena Gomez started dating in July 2023, around Selena's birthday.

But the Calm Down confirmed her romance in December 2023 on her Instagram comment section.

