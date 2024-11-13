World

2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation

The old grave is only the second well-preserved Celtic burial chamber ever found in Germany

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Archaeologists in Germany have recently made a remarkable discovery!

As per Live Sciences, archaeologists have uncovered a beautifully preserved 2,600-year-old wooden burial chamber at the core of a large burial chamber at the heart of a large burial mound from the early Celtic period.

The old grave, located near Riedlingen, is only the second well-preserved Celtic burial chamber ever found in Germany.

Normally, wood buried underground in dry or typical conditions decomposes within decades and these kinds of discoveries are exceptionally rare.

Experts have described this Celtic burial as a discovery of “outstanding scientific importance.”

The ancient Celts lived across continental Europe, reaching as far east as what is now Turkey.

They considered different groups, such as the Gauls in present day France and the Celtiberians in the Iberian Peninsula.

Their original territories are thought to have included parts of France, the Czech Republic and southern Germany where this tomb was found.

The large chamber was about 11 feet wide and 13 feet long (3.4 by 4 meters). Its floors, walls and ceiling were built from sturdy oak timbers, which were surprisingly preserved due to the damp conditions from underground.

Now, with this preserve wood archaeologists will conduct further research to determine the exact year of the chamber.

