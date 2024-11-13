Queen Rania resumes royal duties after cherished time as grandmother

After spending precious time with her growing family, Queen Rania has finally returned to her royal duties.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Queen of Jordan, shared that she engaged in conversations with members of the Business and Professional Women Association.
Sharing a carousel of images from her recent engagement, Rania served looks in a chic black formal suit, paired with matching stilettos.
Queen Rania penned the caption, “Engaging conversations today with members of the Business and Professional Women Association, capped off with a great cup of coffee produced and beautifully packaged in Jordan by Bunni Coffee Roastery and Academy!”
Notably, this recent post came over the heels of her adorable snap of her granddaughter, whose parents are Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa.
The 54-year-old queen shared the touching photo of her holding her granddaughter while she engaged in a video call at her desk.
She captioned the post, “Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week.”
For the unversed, Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa welcomed their first daughter Iman in August 2024, she is also the first grandchild of Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah.