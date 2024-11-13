Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, November 12, when a bus carrying 27 passengers fell into the Indus River.
As per multiple outlets, this tragedy claims 14 lives, while 12 of the remaining passengers are still missing.
Luckily, one passenger has survived the accident with sustained injuries.
As per the sources, the accident was caused by speeding, leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
Local police said that the bus was part of a wedding procession travelling towards Pakistan’s Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi Bridge at the border of Diamer district.
The vehicle has been recovered from the river, however a search operation is underway to find missing people.
Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement in which he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of human lives and extended his condolences to the mourning families and urged swift action in relief efforts.
Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic laws are often ignored and roads in many rural areas are in bad conditions.
A similar incident occurred in August, where two bus accidents in the northeast and southwest of the country claimed at least 36 lives.