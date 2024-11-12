World

Bangladeshi tribunal urges Interpol to issue 'red notice' for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina ran away from Bangladesh to India on August 5, after students protest

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Bangladeshi tribunal has requested Interpol to issue a 'red notice' for the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

As per the tribunal's request, the country’s interim government law advisor Asif Nazrul stated that the government would request the France-based organisation to issue a red notice alert for the former PM of Bangladesh and her close aides.

The authorities asserted that the Hasina should be brought back to the country, to probe for her actions in connection with the deaths of hundreds of protesters during the student-led mass protest.

He said, “Those responsible for the indiscriminate killings during the mass uprising in July and August will be brought back from wherever they have taken refuge.”

The Law advisor added, “We will ensure they are arrested and brought to justice.”

To note, the court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hasina and her other loyalists in October for her alleged involvement in the “killing and genocide” of protesters.

She ran away from Bangladesh to India on August 5 with her former ministers after ruling the for 15 years, following the mass protest led by the students.

After Sheikh Hasina fled from the country, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim leader of Bangladesh on August 8.

