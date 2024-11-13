Princess Anne experiences tense journey to Glasgow as she attends HIV congress

Princess Anne experienced a tense journey to Glasgow due to severe weather complications.
Her flight, originally scheduled to land at Glasgow Airport, was delayed and ultimately diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after multiple attempts to land amid heavy fog, reported GB News.
Despite the delay, the Princess Royal arrived in time to attend the HIV Drug Therapy Glasgow Congress, a conference focused on advancements in HIV treatment and care.
Anne, dressed elegantly in a red coat and burgundy skirt, demonstrated her commitment to the engagement, even after the extended delay.
Her flight from Cotswold Airport circled Lanark for over 40 minutes before the decision was made to divert to Prestwick, where she landed at 12:05 p.m., over an hour past the intended arrival of 10:48 a.m.
This visit followed her recent appearance supporting King Charles at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.