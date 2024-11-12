Queen Camilla takes shocking decision for King Charles birthday

Royal

Queen Camilla has seemingly given a big shock to King Charles ahead of his 76th birthday.

The 77-year-old queen who recently pulled herself out of royal engagements after suffering from chest infection will resume her duties this week, however, she will not join her beloved husband Charles on his birthday on November 14, 2024.

As reported by Express, Camilla is set to return to royal duties on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 as she will host a reception at Clarence House to honour the authors and books shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. 

In addition to this, the Queen will also attend a reception at the Buckingham palace on Wednesday to celebrate the work of artists who work in television and film industry.

However, Queen Camilla will not be accompanying Charles at the global premiere of Gladiator II the same evening, and on his birthday on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, a Buckingham palace source revealed that Queen has fallen ill with chest infection and to follow doctors' advice she has cancelled all her royal engagement.

While on Saturday it was also confirmed that her mejaesty will not be joining senior royals on the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

 "Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the official statement revealed.

