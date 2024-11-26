Princess Beatrice receives big blow from Royal Family amid Andrew drama

Royal

Princess Beatrice dealt a huge blow from King Charles amid Royal Lodge feud with brother Prince Andrew

  November 26, 2024

Princess Beatrice dealt a fresh blow from the Royal Family amid King Charles III's Royal Lodge feud with her father Prince Andrew.

Despite being the non working royals, the York sisters, Beatrice and Eugenie have always represented the firm with their utmost commitment and dedication.

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice represented the King’s Foundation by attending the Future Textiles exhibition at Chelsea’s Garrison Chapel.

During her visit, she engaged with students from an embroidery programme run in partnership with Chanel, even trying her hand at the craft. 

As patron of the Royal Ballet School, she expressed interest in embroidery’s use in theatrical costumes, reflecting her uncle King Charles’s dedication to preserving traditional skills.

Beatrice also serves as one of the King’s Counsellors of State, granting her authority to step in for the monarch if needed.

However, rewarding her or sister Eugenie with a formal royal title is not on the cards as confirmed by an inside source.

“She might help out at things occasionally,” a royal insider told HELLO! 

The source added, “But it’s not a phased introduction into royal duties – it’s just her supporting the family.”

This update comes after it was reported that Prince Andrew who is at logger heads with the monarch is relying on his and Sarah Ferguson's daughters to find solace amid his rift with Charles over Royal estate.

