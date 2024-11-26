Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message before Kate Middleton’s key appearance

Meghan Markle has given a powerful message before Kate Middleton makes an appearance with Prince William and kids at a key event.
On Monday, November 25, the Duchess of Sussex held a dinner for Afghan refugees before Kate Middleton host the annual Christmas Carol concert.
The mother-of-two donned a £65,050 outfit while hosting the holiday dinner through the Archewell Foundation’s Welcome Project.
As per Marie Claire, she told the guests, “From my standpoint, I think part of why we wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to all be together again—so many of us—right now is that as the holidays come up, and have already begun in many regards, it brings up so much emotion for people.”
The Duchess added, “You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here. I’m grateful that we are able to be a part of that community.”
During the event, Afghan women highlighted resilience of their community and celebrated traditions.
“All of you have stories to tell, and the power of you telling them and sharing them with each other—with our broader community—is what will help propel the change that I think we all dream of that you see and hear in the poems that we just listened to,” Meghan noted.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate is set to appearance at the Christmas event next month.