Prince Harry, Meghan Markle remain silent over major life decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping quiet about their latest plans as the couple reportedly prepares for a significant change, a royal commentator revealed to GB News.
Recent reports from October suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a holiday home in Portugal, potentially as a way to strengthen their connection to the UK.
Prince Harry, 40, has previously stated that he would "never" bring Meghan back to the UK due to concerns about her safety.
Nevertheless, acquiring a home in Europe could provide an opportunity for their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to spend more time near their paternal relatives.
The Sussexes aren’t the only royals with ties to Portugal. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own a home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.
Located along the coast in Melides, south of Lisbon, this luxury development features 300 high-end properties.
Brooksbank, 38, works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra, while Princess Eugenie, 34, balances life between Portugal and London with their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, 17 months, due to her husband’s job.
Although reports surfaced about Harry and Meghan purchasing a Portuguese property, their representatives did not respond to inquiries from GB News.
Royal commentator Gareth Russell offered his perspective to GB News on why the Sussexes might be keeping quiet about their rumored retreat in Portugal.
He said: “Portugal may be something they're planning to keep more private because they have been quite reticent in talking about it at all.
“Whereas the Montecito purchase was fairly public. But who knows?
Whether they go private or public with the new Portuguese residence will be a good indicator of where they're going in terms of how public or private they'll be going forward, and whether it will be a change to what we have seen in the past.”
A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed in January last year that they had been asked by the King to give up their former British home, Frogmore Cottage.