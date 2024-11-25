King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns

King Charles has shared plans for him and Queen Camilla following the loss of one of their beloved pets.
Recently, it was announced that Camilla’s beloved Jack Russell, Beth, had passed away. The dog had been diagnosed with an untreatable tumor, and the heartbreaking decision was made to put her to sleep.
Beth, along with another Jack Russell named Bluebell, had been rescued by the Queen from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in 2011.
Camilla honoured Beth’s memory with a heartfelt tribute and shared touching photos of the dog enjoying countryside walks and playfully kissing King Charles on the nose.
Beth’s death came as Camilla was recovering from a chest infection that had caused her to miss several royal engagements, including the Royal Variety Performance.
King Charles attended the event solo, where he met hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, an ambassador for Battersea Cats and Dogs.
Amanda later shared that during their conversation, King Charles expressed condolences for the loss of Beth and revealed that he and Camilla plan to welcome another dog into their lives.
"He said, ‘We’re going to get a new one. Merry Christmas,’” she recalled, adding that she encouraged him to adopt from Battersea once again.