Royal

King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns

Camilla honoured Beth’s memory with a heartfelt tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024

King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns


King Charles has shared plans for him and Queen Camilla following the loss of one of their beloved pets.

Recently, it was announced that Camilla’s beloved Jack Russell, Beth, had passed away. The dog had been diagnosed with an untreatable tumor, and the heartbreaking decision was made to put her to sleep. 

Beth, along with another Jack Russell named Bluebell, had been rescued by the Queen from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in 2011.

King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns

Camilla honoured Beth’s memory with a heartfelt tribute and shared touching photos of the dog enjoying countryside walks and playfully kissing King Charles on the nose.

Beth’s death came as Camilla was recovering from a chest infection that had caused her to miss several royal engagements, including the Royal Variety Performance. 

King Charles attended the event solo, where he met hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, an ambassador for Battersea Cats and Dogs.

Amanda later shared that during their conversation, King Charles expressed condolences for the loss of Beth and revealed that he and Camilla plan to welcome another dog into their lives. 

"He said, ‘We’re going to get a new one. Merry Christmas,’” she recalled, adding that she encouraged him to adopt from Battersea once again.

Prince William hints at future travel plans amid Oman expedition
Prince William hints at future travel plans amid Oman expedition
Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition
Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition
Duchess Sophie appointed on key role by King Charles in Camilla's absence
Duchess Sophie appointed on key role by King Charles in Camilla's absence
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'special' Christmas after 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'special' Christmas after 'brutal' year
King Charles takes 'brutal' action on Prince Andrew 'before it's too late'
King Charles takes 'brutal' action on Prince Andrew 'before it's too late'
Prince Harry makes prominent change in himself after moving to US
Prince Harry makes prominent change in himself after moving to US
Queen Camilla's fresh health update gives fans sigh of relief
Queen Camilla's fresh health update gives fans sigh of relief
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive Royal warning before key event
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive Royal warning before key event
Princess Kate brother, James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine
Princess Kate brother, James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine
Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama
Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama
Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns