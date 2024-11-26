Kate Middleton to make big appearance before Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton is gearing up for her highly anticipated Christmas Carol concert in December but will take time out for an important royal engagement next week.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales will join Prince William in welcoming Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, to London.
Representing King Charles, the royal duo will officially greet the Qatari royals at the start of their state visit.
The ceremonial welcome will include a Royal Salute from the Guard of Honour and a rendition of Qatar’s national anthem.
After the ceremony, the Amir will accompany King Charles as they inspect the Guard of Honour, composed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and accompanied by the Band of the Regiment.
The day’s events will continue with a traditional carriage procession, which will transport the Qatari guests, alongside Prince William and Kate, to Buckingham Palace for further engagements.
The two-day state visit will conclude in a grand State Banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.
While Kate is set to attend select events during the visit, Kensington Palace has confirmed she will not be present at the banquet on Tuesday evening.