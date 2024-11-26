Royal

Kate Middleton to make big appearance before Christmas Carol concert

The Princess of Wales confirmed to make appearance alongside Prince William before Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Kate Middleton to make big appearance before Christmas Carol concert
Kate Middleton to make big appearance before Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton is gearing up for her highly anticipated Christmas Carol concert in December but will take time out for an important royal engagement next week.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales will join Prince William in welcoming Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, to London.

Representing King Charles, the royal duo will officially greet the Qatari royals at the start of their state visit.

The ceremonial welcome will include a Royal Salute from the Guard of Honour and a rendition of Qatar’s national anthem.

After the ceremony, the Amir will accompany King Charles as they inspect the Guard of Honour, composed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and accompanied by the Band of the Regiment.

The day’s events will continue with a traditional carriage procession, which will transport the Qatari guests, alongside Prince William and Kate, to Buckingham Palace for further engagements.

The two-day state visit will conclude in a grand State Banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

While Kate is set to attend select events during the visit, Kensington Palace has confirmed she will not be present at the banquet on Tuesday evening.

Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message before Kate Middleton’s key appearance
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message before Kate Middleton’s key appearance
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight during red carpet appearance
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight during red carpet appearance
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take major risk for Prince Andrew
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take major risk for Prince Andrew
King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns
King Charles plans sweet surprise for Camilla amid health concerns
Prince William hints at future travel plans amid Oman expedition
Prince William hints at future travel plans amid Oman expedition
Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition
Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition
Duchess Sophie appointed on key role by King Charles in Camilla's absence
Duchess Sophie appointed on key role by King Charles in Camilla's absence
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'special' Christmas after 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'special' Christmas after 'brutal' year
King Charles takes 'brutal' action on Prince Andrew 'before it's too late'
King Charles takes 'brutal' action on Prince Andrew 'before it's too late'
Prince Harry makes prominent change in himself after moving to US
Prince Harry makes prominent change in himself after moving to US
Queen Camilla's fresh health update gives fans sigh of relief
Queen Camilla's fresh health update gives fans sigh of relief
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive Royal warning before key event
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive Royal warning before key event