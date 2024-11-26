Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight during red carpet appearance

Zara Tindall commanded attention during new red carpet appearance with husband Mike Tindall.
On Monday, November 25, 2024, the royal couple graced the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.
Princess Anne's daughter donned a dazzling outfit that featured a bow at the neck, glittering buttons and a sheer lace skirt.
As per GB, the description reads: "The sheer lace skirt keeps the look sensual yet sophisticated."
Zara accessorised with a black floral clutch bag from Aspinal of London, which she debuted earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Mike, 46, looked dapper in a £179 burgundy velvet blazer from Next.
In the viral pictures, he was spotted carrying a rugby ball at the event.
Zara and Mike were joined by a whole host of celebrities at the event, including Princess Andre and her step-mother Emily MacDonagh, as well as Love Island stars Liberty Poole, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Arabella Chi.
Michelle Visage hosted the star-studded event which recognised beauty products which "bring something unique, groundbreaking or innovative to the market.”
Notably, the romantic couple met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.
Zara and Mike became parents in 2014 to a girl named Mia, now aged 10.