Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take major risk for Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie team up to support their father, Prince Andrew, seemingly risking their royal roles.
According to Hello!, the York sisters "have been taking turns to spend weekends with their father, taking their children along to boost his spirits."
The Princesses of York become quite protective of their father, who is involved in the Royal Lodge feud with King Charles.
"They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years. They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him," an insider shared.
Beatrice and Eugenie's decision to extend full support to their father amid rift with the monarch might risk their future position in the royal family.
For the unversed, Andrew, who was already hit with the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, has been now making it to the headlines since the King cut off his finances.