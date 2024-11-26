Royal

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Camilla amid her health woes

Queen Camilla receives sweet nod from King Charles during health issues

  • November 26, 2024

King Charles honoured his beloved wife Queen Camilla with a heartfelt tribute amid her health struggles. 

The royal family marked the beginning of the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence" campaign with a tribute to the Queen, who is selflessly working with organisations highlighting the growing issue.

On the official Instagram page of the royal family, Palace's spokesperson released a statement, praising the Queen's efforts in raising awareness about women's rights. 

The message reads, "During 16 Days of Activism, people worldwide unite to raise awareness about gender-based violence."

"The Queen has worked to highlight supporting victims of gender-based violence for over ten years." 

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace issued Queen Camilla's new update during her ongoing health problems. 

For the unversed, the Queen Consort was diagnosed with a chest infection. As a result, she stepped out from key royal engagements including Remembrance Day Services and Royal Variety Performance.

