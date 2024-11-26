Meghan Markle 'could not survive' royal life due to one major reason

Meghan Markle could not survive in the royal family for one possible reason, according to an expert.
Harry and Meghan made headlines when they decided to move to the US in 2020 with their two children, Lilibet and Archie.
For those who are unaware, Princess Lilibet of Sussex is an American-born member of the British royal family.
Jennie Bond believes that if the Duchess sought control over her life or a coveted place in the spotlight, it became evident that royal life was not suited for her.
The former BBC royal correspondent told OK! magazine: "I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the Royal Family… or even the deputy top dog.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life. There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the Royal Family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."
Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito with their two children, but have become highly controversial figures after launching a series of scathing attacks on the British monarchy.
Their departure likely caused great personal disappointment to the late Queen, who had warmly embraced Meghan into the family after she met Harry.
And, according to Richard Eden: "Courtiers say the Queen believed that Meghan – a divorced, mixed-race American actress – would be a breath of fresh air and a great asset to the Monarchy."
But she is said to have become concerned in the build-up to the Sussexes' nuptials.
Writing for the Daily Mail , Eden added: "First, she (the Queen) was said to be surprised that the new arrival rejected her suggestion that Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, offer her guidance on joining "The Firm".