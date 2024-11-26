Prince William steals spotlight in military uniform at Salisbury Plain

Prince William was a sight to behold in military uniform and beard during yet another appearance.
The Prince of Wales joined the Welsh Guards for a hands-on session of advanced weapons training on Salisbury Plain, a key site for British Army operations in western England on Tuesday morning, November 26.
Prince William, who serves as the regiment's honorary colonel, visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards as they shift focus from ceremonial duties to specialized military operations.
The unit recently transitioned from high-profile events, such as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III’s coronation, and leading 2023’s Trooping the Colour parade, to preparing for tactical responsibilities both in the UK and overseas.
Prince William began his visit with a briefing on the regiment’s evolving role before heading to the training grounds.
He observed Specialist Platoons conducting tough exercises to ensure capability in new weapon systems under severe war conditions.
During his conversation with the soldiers, the father-of-three discussed their experiences transitioning from ceremonial duties to field operations, highlighting the adaptability and resilience of the regiment.
"After two remarkable years leading historic ceremonial events the @welshguards have transitioned back to their vital operational roles," the Kensington palace shared on their Instagram account alongside a carousel of photos.
"Their specialist platoons were undergoing training today, demonstrating live-firing exercises and drones that enhance their capabilities," the caption added.
Royal fans went gaga over William's breathtaking photos.
William was appointed as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 2023, his last visit to the regiment was earlier this year in March at their Windsor base, Combermere Barracks.