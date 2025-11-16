World’s first surviving septuplets celebrate 28 years since historic birth

The world's first surviving septuplets are about to celebrate their 28th birthdays!
When the McCaughey septuplets were born in 1997, they became a global sensation.
Bobbi and Kenny McCaughey from Des Moines, Iowa, had seven babies including, Nathan, Kelsey, Brandon, Joel, Natalie, Alexis and Kenny Jr. on November 19, 1997.
Although, social media didn't exist back then, this news made headlines and created a worldwide buzz.
The septuplets were born nine weeks early, each weighing only two to four pounds and all were delivered within six minutes, as per MailUK.
Their mother, Bobbi had a faulty pituitary gland that made it hard for her body to produce hormones needed for ovulation.
As per the outlet, Bobbi and McCaughey had their first daughter but faced difficulties to conceive again.
The couple then used a fertility drug which successfully led to the surprising pregnancy of seven babies at once.
Even though doctors initially adviced the couple to reduce the number of embryos to increase safety, they chose to continue the pregnancy.
McCaughey septuplets received national recognization in the US with then-President Bill Clinton personally calling to congratulate their parents and in 2002, President George W.Bush met the children in person.
The septuplets now live in different parts of the US and lead private lives, staying out of the public spotlight.