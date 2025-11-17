World

UK’s most walkable city uncovered in new study

Leeds ranks as the UK's least walkable major city with a strikingly low score of 9.55

  By Web Desk
  • |
A new nationwide study has crowned the UK's most walkable city, placing it first out of 25 cities surveyed.

The city, Bath renowned for its historic honey-coloured stone buildings, sweeping Georgian crescents and rich Roman heritage has long been a favourite among visitors.

Its pedestrian-friendly layout and easy-to-navigate streets helped it secure the top spot.

A study by Sweepstakes Table measured how walkable UK cities are based on distance between major attractions, the time it takes to explore them on foot, pedestrian safety records and climate conditions, as per ExpressUK.

Bath scored far higher than all other cities, achieving an impressive walkability score of 99.04.

Bath’s main attractions are all within a short walking distance, allowing visitors to see landmarks like the Roman Baths, Bath Abbey, Pulteney Bridge and the Royal Crescent in a single stroll.

According to the study, visitors can see Bath's five main attraction in just 29 minutes.

The city offers a historic and enchanting atmosphere, especially during the holiday season.

Additionally, the city also had only 30 pedestrian accidents, one of the lowest in the study.

On the other hand, Leeds ranks as the UK's least walkable major city with a strikingly low score of 9.55.

